Sports

Edmonton Oilers tickets for Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs to go on sale Sunday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans gear up ahead of big Game 7' Edmonton Oilers fans gear up ahead of big Game 7
WATCH: Excited Edmonton Oilers fans all over the city are preparing for Game 7 against the L.A. Kings Saturday. Chris Chacon caught up with fans enjoying food and drinks at a packed sports bar and others inside Rogers Place buying Oilers apparel ahead of the big game.

Edmonton Oilers tickets for the first three home games of the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to go on sale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fans can snag single-game tickets online, but the exact dates are still to be determined.

Read more: Oilers advance to second round of playoffs with 2-0 win over Kings

Oilers will be facing off against either the Calgary Flames or the Dallas Stars as those two teams face off for Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs Sunday evening.

The single tickets that will be released for Edmonton home games are expected to go fast.

“Ticket supply will be very limited and will sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to log on immediately at 1:00 p.m.,” the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a news release.

You can also sign up for last-minute ticket alerts on the Oilers website if any holds are released for sale.

The Oilers moved on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 2-0 win over the L.A. Kings Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers won the series 4-3.

Click to play video: 'Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings' Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings
Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings
