Edmonton police ask drivers to be aware of Eid celebrations in city Monday morning

Edmonton police have issued a traffic advisory for Monday morning’s commute as Muslims around the city will gather to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Fitr is an Islamic holiday that celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in which people go without food or drink from sunrise to sunset.

The Edmonton Police Service said there will be higher than normal pedestrian and vehicle traffic around city mosques on Monday between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., including a significant celebration planned at the Edmonton Islamic Academy at 145 Avenue and 127 Street.

Drivers are being encouraged to find other routes.

Around 5 per cent of Edmonton’s population identifies as Muslim.

