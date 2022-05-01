SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Edmonton police ask drivers to be aware of Eid celebrations in city Monday morning

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Why Muslims celebrate Eid twice in a year' Why Muslims celebrate Eid twice in a year
WATCH: Eid that is held in late spring is called “Eid-al-fitr”, the festival celebrated after a month of fasting. While Eid celebrations held towards the end of summer are known as “Eid-al-Adha”, or the “festival of sacrifice” – Aug 10, 2019

Edmonton police have issued a traffic advisory for Monday morning’s commute as Muslims around the city will gather to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Fitr is an Islamic holiday that celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in which people go without food or drink from sunrise to sunset.

The Edmonton Police Service said there will be higher than normal pedestrian and vehicle traffic around city mosques on Monday between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., including a significant celebration planned at the Edmonton Islamic Academy at 145 Avenue and 127 Street.

Drivers are being encouraged to find other routes.

Read more: ‘When we were growing up, it just wasn’t there’: Disney Junior show highlights importance of Eid al-Fitr

Around 5 per cent of Edmonton’s population identifies as Muslim.

Click to play video: 'Eid during COVID-19: A subdued celebration for Edmonton Muslims' Eid during COVID-19: A subdued celebration for Edmonton Muslims
Eid during COVID-19: A subdued celebration for Edmonton Muslims – May 13, 2021

–With a file from Erica Vella, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEdmonton Traffic tagRamadan tagEid tagEid al-Fitr tagEdmonton Islamic Academy tagEdmonton mosques tagedmonton eid tagedmonton traffic advisory tag

