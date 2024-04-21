SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Sun glare likely factor in collision between motorcycle and pedestrian: Edmonton police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share

Edmonton police hope to speak with anyone who witnessed a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian in north central Edmonton on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the traffic circle on Princess Elizabeth Avenue.

Police said a man was crossing the westbound lanes of Princess Elizabeth Avenue in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a motorcycle exiting the traffic circle.

Both the pedestrian and motorcycle slid for several metres, according to police.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was not injured.

Police said speed was not a factor in the collision but sun glare likely was.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

