Alberta RCMP warn road conditions ‘poor across the province’ Wednesday morning

After snow fell in a number of areas in Alberta on Tuesday and Wednesday, the RCMP issued a warning to drivers on Wednesday morning about less-than-ideal road conditions leading to multiple crashes.

“Road conditions are poor across the province,” the RCMP said in a news release issued at 7:14 a.m.

Mounties said ice- and snow-covered roads were leading to issues in a number of areas.

Among the areas police warned were slippery were Highway 44 and Highway 37 near Westlock.

Earlier in the morning, the RCMP warned that road conditions were icy on Highway 2 between Innisfail and Bowden.

“The roads are covered in ice and snow, resulting in multiple collisions and vehicles driving off the road,” the RCMP said. “No injuries have been reported so far.”

511 Alberta reported that the southbound lanes of QEII were closed near Township Road 490 in the Leduc area at 5:30 a.m. because of a jack-knifed semi-truck. Vehicles were being detoured via Highway 2A.

In Edmonton, many roads were also poor for driving conditions on Wednesday morning.

View image in full screen A view of 99 Street in Edmonton on April 17, 2024. Kendra Slugoski/Global News

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release warning that three lanes of southbound Calgary Trail near Ellerslie Road were closed as emergency crews responded to a semi-truck rollover.

No injuries were reported in the crash either.