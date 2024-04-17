Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta RCMP warn road conditions ‘poor across the province’ Wednesday morning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Edmonton police respond to a semi-truck rollover at Calgary Trail near Ellerslie Road on April 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police respond to a semi-truck rollover at Calgary Trail near Ellerslie Road on April 17, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After snow fell in a number of areas in Alberta on Tuesday and Wednesday, the RCMP issued a warning to drivers on Wednesday morning about less-than-ideal road conditions leading to multiple crashes.

“Road conditions are poor across the province,” the RCMP said in a news release issued at 7:14 a.m.

Mounties said ice- and snow-covered roads were leading to issues in a number of areas.

Among the areas police warned were slippery were Highway 44 and Highway 37 near Westlock.

Earlier in the morning, the RCMP warned that road conditions were icy on Highway 2 between Innisfail and Bowden.

“The roads are covered in ice and snow, resulting in multiple collisions and vehicles driving off the road,” the RCMP said. “No injuries have been reported so far.”

Story continues below advertisement

511 Alberta reported that the southbound lanes of QEII were closed near Township Road 490 in the Leduc area at 5:30 a.m. because of a jack-knifed semi-truck. Vehicles were being detoured via Highway 2A.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In Edmonton, many roads were also poor for driving conditions on Wednesday morning.

A view of 99 Street in Edmonton on April 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of 99 Street in Edmonton on April 17, 2024. Kendra Slugoski/Global News
Trending Now

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release warning that three lanes of southbound Calgary Trail near Ellerslie Road were closed as emergency crews responded to a semi-truck rollover.

No injuries were reported in the crash either.

Click to play video: 'Are you prepared for winter driving?'
Are you prepared for winter driving?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices