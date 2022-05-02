Man, 23, charged after head-on collision near Sylvan Lake that injured 4

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have charged a 23-year-old man with dangerous driving, after a head-on collision that injured four people.

Police said just after 10 p.m. on April 22, a white Ford F-150 drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 11 and Range Road 20 and collided head-on with a blue Jeep Wrangler.

Four occupants of the Jeep were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-150, 23-year-old Elias Griffiths, suffered minor injuries and has since been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and obstruction.

Griffiths, who is from Lacombe, is set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 20, 2022.