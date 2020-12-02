RCMP seek suspect after mail stolen from 40 mailboxes in Sylvan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are asking the public to help them identify a suspect after 40 mailboxes were broken into in the lobby of an apartment building in Sylvan Lake.

Police said at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, someone entered the building on Hinshaw Drive and “pried open” dozens of residents’ mailboxes before removing their contents.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the suspect then left in a vehicle.

Police said they are investigating the theft, as is Canada Post. The RCMP release an image of the suspect captured via surveillance. It can be viewed at the top of this story.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft itself is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online. (www.P3Tips.com)

