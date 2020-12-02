Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek suspect after mail stolen from 40 mailboxes in Sylvan Lake

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 10:40 pm
The RCMP are asking the public to help them identify a suspect after 40 mailboxes were broken into in the lobby of an apartment building in Sylvan Lake.
The RCMP are asking the public to help them identify a suspect after 40 mailboxes were broken into in the lobby of an apartment building in Sylvan Lake. Supplied by Sylvan Lake RCMP

The RCMP are asking the public to help them identify a suspect after 40 mailboxes were broken into in the lobby of an apartment building in Sylvan Lake.

Police said at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, someone entered the building on Hinshaw Drive and “pried open” dozens of residents’ mailboxes before removing their contents.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the suspect then left in a vehicle.

Police said they are investigating the theft, as is Canada Post. The RCMP release an image of the suspect captured via surveillance. It can be viewed at the top of this story.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Dozens of packages missing from Calmar Post Office after early morning break-in: RCMP 

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft itself is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online. (www.P3Tips.com)

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: (From December 2019) In rural Alberta, thieves have been targeting post offices recently. Sarah Ryan reports.

Click to play video 'Rural Alberta post offices targeted by thieves' Rural Alberta post offices targeted by thieves
Rural Alberta post offices targeted by thieves – Dec 17, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPTheftRural CrimeAlberta rural crimemail theftSylvan Lake RCMPrural crime albertaSylvan Lake crimeSylvan Lake mail theftSylvan Lake theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers