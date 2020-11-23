Menu

Crime

Dozens of packages missing from Calmar Post Office after early morning break-in: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 10:56 pm
Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning.
Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning.

Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning.

In a news release, police said the break-in was first reported to them at about 7 a.m.

“Officers attended the Calmar Post Office with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and observed damage on the inside of the building,” police said. “Surveillance video from the area showed what is believed to be a silver or grey four-door sedan pull up to the post office at approximately 4:05 a.m.

“The suspects are then seen entering the post office and exiting 20 minutes later with over 50 packages.”

Rural Alberta Canada Post offices hit by string of robberies 

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with a hoodie and gloves. They said the other was wearing a black jacket with a hood on, as well as a mask and gloves.



Anyone with information about the suspects, the suspect vehicle or what happened is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.

Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning. Police released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle.
Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning. Police released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle.
Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning. Police released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle.
Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning. Police released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle.

Watch below: (From December 2019) In rural Alberta, thieves have been targeting post offices recently. Sarah Ryan reports.

Rural Alberta post offices targeted by thieves
Rural Alberta post offices targeted by thieves – Dec 17, 2019
