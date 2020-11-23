Dozens of packages missing from Calmar Post Office after early morning break-in: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Leduc RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to track down the people they believe stole dozens of packages from the Calmar Post Office early Monday morning.

In a news release, police said the break-in was first reported to them at about 7 a.m.

“Officers attended the Calmar Post Office with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and observed damage on the inside of the building,” police said. “Surveillance video from the area showed what is believed to be a silver or grey four-door sedan pull up to the post office at approximately 4:05 a.m.

“The suspects are then seen entering the post office and exiting 20 minutes later with over 50 packages.”

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with a hoodie and gloves. They said the other was wearing a black jacket with a hood on, as well as a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the suspect vehicle or what happened is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.

