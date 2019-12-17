Rural Canada Post offices west of Edmonton hit by string of robberies

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP west of Edmonton are investigating a series of robberies at Canada Post offices, with parcels being the number one target.

Canada Post offices in Sangudo and Wabamun were hit at around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 6, according to Cpl. Deana Fontaine with Western Alberta District RCMP. Then, on Dec. 12, parcels were also stolen from a Canada Post office in Swan Hills, Fontaine said.

It’s not known exactly how many parcels and packages were taken in the robberies.

RCMP believe the Swan Hills post office robbery is linked to a robbery at a nearby gas station the same day. At around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12, RCMP were called after an alarm went off at the Esso on Highway 33.

RCMP said surveillance video showed two men pull up to the gas station in a white, early 2000s model Dodge Ram pickup truck. The men got away with cigarettes, scratch tickets and other merchandise, RCMP said late last week.

RCMP believe the same suspects are responsible for the robberies at the gas station and the Canada Post office. Police provided the following photos of the suspects.

RCMP are searching for two male suspects and a white, early 2000s model Dodge Ram pickup truck after an Esso station in Swan Hills was robbed on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Courtesy, Alberta RCMP

Canada Post declined an interview request, but said in a statement it takes the security of the mail very seriously.

“We can confirm that break and enter incidents recently occurred Sangudo, Swan Hills and Wabamun post offices,” Canada Post spokesperson Hayley Magermans said.

“We work closely with the police on such cases.”

Magermans said customers who have not received their packages should first contact the sender. She said anyone concerned about identity fraud is encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

The Canada Post office in Wabamun was broken into on Dec. 6, 2019, according to Alberta RCMP. Global News The Canada Post office in Sangudo was broken into on Dec. 6, 2019, according to Alberta RCMP. Global News

