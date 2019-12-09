Northern Alberta mail theft bust results in 132 charges laid against 3 men

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing a combined 132 charges — and charges are also pending against two more people — in connection with the discovery of stolen mail at a home in Grande Prairie, Alta., this month, according to RCMP.

After receiving calls from concerned residents in the city’s Highland Park neighbourhood, police said they were given a warrant to search a property brought up in the citizens’ complaints.

On Dec. 1, Mounties executed a search warrant at the home. Ten people were inside at the time and all were taken into custody as police investigated.

“The search of the residence led police to locate 46 pieces of mail belonging to 46 different individuals,” RCMP said in a news release issued on Monday. “Police also seized the following: a cellphone, store scanner, dirt bike, cheques, three credit cards, two passports and an Alberta driver’s licence — all of which had been previously reported stolen.

“Substances believed to be heroin and crystal methamphetamine were also seized as well [as] five different types of ammunition.”

Nathan Jones, 41, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with 46 counts of possession of stolen mail, seven counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of another person’s identity document, possession of a break-in instrument, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Daryl Pearson, 31, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with 46 counts of possession of stolen mail, 10 counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of another person’s identity document, possession of a break-in instrument and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Hanson, 37, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with four counts of possessing ammunition while being prohibited from doing so, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

While police said charges are still pending against two other people, all others who were arrested when the search warrant was executed were released without being charged.

Jones and Hanson made court appearances last week while Pearson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Police said they were grateful for the tips they received from the public about the goings-on at the home where the arrests were made.

“The calls from the public about this residence is what helped police obtain a search warrant,” said Const. Devon Ashworth. “So a huge thanks to them.”

