‘Crime spree’ lands Surrey mail and identity thief behind bars for 3 years

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 5:51 pm
Some of the items seized in the investigation. .
Some of the items seized in the investigation. . RCMP handout

A Surrey man will spend three years behind bars after being convicted of a “crime spree” including break and enters and mail theft.

Cody Parent, 26, came to the North Vancouver RCMP’s attention after a series of break-ins in local mail rooms and apartment buildings.

Using surveillance video, the detachment’s Uniform Crime Reduction Team identified Parent, and he was arrested with the help of the Surrey RCMP in June 2018.

In making the arrest, police also seized a significant quantity of stolen goods and illegal items.

He was convicted in May on seven charges, including break and enter, possession of instruments to forge credit cards and identity theft, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

