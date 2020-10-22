Menu

Comments

Traffic

Calgary man killed in collision near Sylvan Lake

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:23 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

A 21-year-old man is dead following a collision in central Alberta Wednesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., RCMP were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

RCMP said a semi-truck was heading west on Highway 11 just east of Highway 781 when it collided head-on with an SUV that was heading east in the westbound lane.

Read more: Westlock woman dead after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 44: RCMP

The 21-year-old Calgary man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning. He was the only person in the SUV at the time.

The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. RCMP said they do not anticipate releasing any further details about the collision.

The intersection where the collision occurred is located just south of Sylvan Lake, Alta.

