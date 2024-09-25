2 Canadians killed in Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates

Send this page to someone via email

Two Canadians have been killed in Lebanon as the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah escalates.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the deaths, with the agency telling Global News on Wednesday that it was “aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens” and “officials stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

GAC did not share any further details, citing privacy concerns.

The department also said it has received one request for consular assistance related to injuries recently sustained during attacks.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have mounted after a deadly wave of bombings across Lebanon last week in which explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of people and wounded thousands, including many Hezbollah members.

The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the remote attack. But Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it is activating reserve troops in response to the rising tensions with the Hezbollah militant group.

The announcement came hours after Hezbollah fired a missile toward Tel Aviv for the first time.

2:11 UN warns Lebanon on brink of becoming 2nd Gaza

'Canadians should leave now'

As the tensions ratchet up, Canadians are being urged to leave Lebanon immediately and not count on government-assisted evacuations, which are an “option of last resort,” GAC said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Government of Canada is reiterating that Canadians should leave now, while the airport is still accessible and commercial airline options remain available,” GAC said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The department told Global News that over the weekend it saw an increase in the number of enquiries at its Emergency Watch and Response centre, with most of the requests related to departure options, travel documents and visas.

“Canada is not currently offering assisted departures or evacuations for Canadians in Lebanon and there is never a guarantee the Canadian government will evacuate Canadians in a crisis situation,” GAC said.

“Canadians should not rely on the Government of Canada for assisted departure or evacuation.”

1:53 Lebanon says more than 490 people killed in Israeli strikes

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have steadily escalated over the last 11 months. Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and its ally Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed militant group.

Story continues below advertisement

Israel has responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and the targeted killing of Hezbollah commanders while threatening a wider operation.

Nearly a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel had already displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border before this week’s escalation.

Israel has vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure its citizens can return to their homes in the north, while Hezbollah has said it will keep up its rocket attacks until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, something that appears increasingly remote.

GAC said “contingency plans are in place in Lebanon to respond should the situation deteriorate further.”

Canadians in Lebanon who require assistance are urged to contact the Embassy of Canada in Lebanon or GAC’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

— with files from The Associated Press