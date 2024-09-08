1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

According to Peel Regional Police, the collision occurred Sunday morning and involved two vehicles at Bovaird Drive West east of Heritage Road.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two of the men were taken to the trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, with police confirming one had died as of the afternoon. The third man was taken to hospital, though the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Police did not say which vehicles each of the men were in.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, noting that Bovaird Drive had been shut down between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road.