Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 8, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen near the scene of a collision on Sept. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen near the scene of a collision on Sept. 8, 2024. Max Trotta/Global News
One man is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

According to Peel Regional Police, the collision occurred Sunday morning and involved two vehicles at Bovaird Drive West east of Heritage Road.

Two of the men were taken to the trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, with police confirming one had died as of the afternoon. The third man was taken to hospital, though the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Police did not say which vehicles each of the men were in.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, noting that Bovaird Drive had been shut down between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

