Cochrane RCMP investigating break-and-enter involving armed suspect

RCMP in Cochrane are investigating after a break-and-enter incident involving an armed suspect.

Police said a homeowner at Uplands Ridge in Rockyview County came home on May 9 in the early hours to find the break-and-enter in process.

The homeowner was approached by the masked suspect, armed with a gun, and forced to the ground.

RCMP did not say whether the suspect was a man or woman, but did say the person was about five-foot-nine, 160 pounds with a raspy voice. They were wearing work boots, a dark hoodie and jacket, black pants with cargo pockets and had gloves and a balaclava on.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in an older model grey-blue SUV or van, possibly a Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information should call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211, or anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.

