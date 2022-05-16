Menu

Crime

‘Shocked and thrilled’: Stolen Grey Cup ring returned to former Edmonton Elks player

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Edmonton Elks player Eddie Steele has Grey Cup ring stolen' Former Edmonton Elks player Eddie Steele has Grey Cup ring stolen
WATCH: A former Edmonton Elk is on the hunt for his 2015 Grey Cup ring. Eddie Steele says the championship ring was stolen from his car. As Chris Chacon reports, he's now asking you to be on the lookout for it. – Apr 27, 2022

A former Edmonton Elks player has had his Grey Cup ring returned, less than a month after it was stolen from his vehicle in April.

“Wow! I’m shocked and thrilled to say my stolen 2015 Grey Cup ring … has been recovered and returned,” Eddie Steele said on Twitter Monday.

The ring was stolen from Steele’s locked car glove box on April 26, where he had put it during a move into a new home.

“I just wasn’t thinking that someone — within the 24-hour period that the ring was in my glove (box) — that someone would take advantage and steal it, let alone in the driveway of our brand new house that we just bought,” Steele told Global News on April 27.

Read more: Former Edmonton Elks player has Grey Cup ring stolen

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Steele did not offer details on how the ring came back to him, but said it was “recovered and returned” and tagged a Twitter user identified as Ronald Singh.

Global News has reached out to Steele for a comment.

When his ring was stolen in April, Elks president and CEO Victor Cui had offered to buy Steele a new replacement ring.

Steele played with the Edmonton Elks from 2013 to 2016; the team won the Grey Cup in 2015. He played two final seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before retiring in 2019.

Edmonton’s Eddie Steele celebrates following the CFL West Division final against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Edmonton’s Eddie Steele celebrates following the CFL West Division final against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
