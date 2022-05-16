‘Shocked and thrilled’: Stolen Grey Cup ring returned to former Edmonton Elks player

Send this page to someone via email

A former Edmonton Elks player has had his Grey Cup ring returned, less than a month after it was stolen from his vehicle in April.

“Wow! I’m shocked and thrilled to say my stolen 2015 Grey Cup ring … has been recovered and returned,” Eddie Steele said on Twitter Monday.

The ring was stolen from Steele’s locked car glove box on April 26, where he had put it during a move into a new home.

“I just wasn’t thinking that someone — within the 24-hour period that the ring was in my glove (box) — that someone would take advantage and steal it, let alone in the driveway of our brand new house that we just bought,” Steele told Global News on April 27.

On Monday, Steele did not offer details on how the ring came back to him, but said it was “recovered and returned” and tagged a Twitter user identified as Ronald Singh.

I’m shocked and THRILLED to say my stolen 2015 Grey Cup ring with @GoElks has been recovered and returned! Huge thanks to all who did anything to help out. Even a simple retweet helped.@rondrycleaning you are proof of the good in people. Thank you for recovering my ring✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pB6Vy7XgXt — Eddie Steele (@Eddie_Steele97) May 16, 2022

When his ring was stolen in April, Elks president and CEO Victor Cui had offered to buy Steele a new replacement ring.

Steele played with the Edmonton Elks from 2013 to 2016; the team won the Grey Cup in 2015. He played two final seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before retiring in 2019.

View image in full screen Edmonton’s Eddie Steele celebrates following the CFL West Division final against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press