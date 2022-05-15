Edmonton Elks under cloud of labour uncertainty as 2022 training camp begins

Going into the 2022 CFL season, there was plenty of optimism about the first, full campaign since the 2019 season.

COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the 2020 season while 2021 season was shortened to 14 games. On Sunday morning, CFL teams gathered to prepare for a full 18-game season. Sadly, it wasn’t the start to the season CFL fans were hoping for.

Only the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders took to the field on Sunday, while the other seven teams participated in a work stoppage due to stalled negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. Because of Alberta labour laws, the Elks and Stampeders are not yet in a legal strike position so both teams still held their first training camp sessions.

Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones says his focus wasn’t on the the collective bargaining agreement talks and he approached Sunday as business as usual.

“I just know what they tell me and they allowed us to come out here and get started today,” Jones said. “I thought the guys did a real nice job of coming out and putting all of that behind them and doing what they have to do today to do the job.”

On Saturday evening, the CFL Players Association directed the non-Alberta-based CFL teams to participate in a work stoppage after the players and the CFL failed to come to an agreement on a new labour deal. The Elks and Stampeders are scheduled to practice for two more days with the Players Association believing both teams will be in a legal strike position by Wednesday.

Elks offensive lineman David Beard and defensive back Aaron Grymes are team player reps; it’s their job to best deliver the most up-to-date information in regards to the negotiations.

Beard says the information is “changing by the minute.” Grymes says the two sides don’t seem to be far off from reaching a deal and it’s only a matter of time. That being said, Grymes admits today felt a little weird to practicing under a cloud of uncertainty.

“I woke up this morning and had the understanding there was going to be seven teams not practicing today,” Grymes said. “The one thing I love about football is once you step on to the field, you forget about all of the off-the-field B.S. — for the lack of a better term.

“Once you hit the field and are in meetings, you don’t think about it. But, certainly when I have some downtime I’ll checking my e-mail and (I’ll be) relaying messages as best as possible.”

The few issues that remain reportedly centre around how much of total revenues will be accessible to the players, the length of the agreement, and more health and safety supports — with the CFL wanting to bring back some padded practices throughout the season.

Beard says a work stoppage is the last course of action the players wanted to take but is needed to ensure a fair deal.

“We want to play football, everyone wants to play football, and everyone wants to watch football,” Beard said. “It’s not fun and this is not ideal, but this is part of the nature of the business and we (have) got to go through the steps to keep this league alive, keeping it thriving, and have a product fans want to go enjoy and watch. We just have to put in the time and it will all settle out.”

For now, the Elks will continue to prepare for a 2022 season, hoping to put a dismal 3-11 season from 2021 behind them. Aaron Grymes was on last year’s team and says it’s good to put 2021 in the rearview mirror.

“It was amazing and it felt good to be back out there,” Grymes said. “You could feel the energy, the competitiveness, and you can already tell there’s that sense of urgency and shift in the culture. It was amazing to be a part of it out here today.”

The Elks signed two American players Sunday in linebacker Reggie Walker and defensive back Stefan Claiborne.

Walker played college ball at Western Michigan University and recorded 177 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and eight pass knockdowns in 35 games. Claiborne played one NFL game last season with the Arizona Cardinals; he also played four seasons at Kansas State University where he set a school record for forced fumbles.