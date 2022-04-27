Former Edmonton Elks player has Grey Cup ring stolen

A former defensive lineman with the Edmonton Elks is asking Edmontonians to be on the lookout for his stolen Grey Cup ring.
In a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, Eddie Steele said his car was broken into Tuesday night in south Edmonton. The thief got away with Steele’s 2015 Grey Cup ring, which the football player said was locked in the glove compartment.
“Please, please spread the word and if anyone can help I’d really appreciate it!” he said.
The post has garnered a lot of attention since it was shared just after 8 a.m.
It even caught the attention of Elks president and CEO Victor Cui, who replied and said he would buy Steele a new replacement ring.
The Winnipeg native retired from the Canadian Football League in 2019 after nine seasons.
In those nine years, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and four seasons with the green and gold. He won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.
