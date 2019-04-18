‘I had an amazing 9 years’: Winnipeg’s Eddie Steele retiring from CFL

Winnipeg’s Eddie Steele indicated on Thursday he’s retiring from the CFL.

Thank you @Ticats @EdmontonEsks @sskroughriders for giving a kid from Winnipeg an opportunity to live out his dream. I had an amazing 9years in the @cfl A huge THANK YOU to all who have… https://t.co/ca11taKRnZ — Eddie Steele (@Eddie_Steele97) April 18, 2019

Steele released the statement on Twitter and Instagram, thanking his former teams “for giving a kid from Winnipeg an opportunity to live out his dream.”

The defensive lineman spent nine seasons in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Eskimos, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He played the last two seasons with the Riders, and registered four sacks and 16 defensive tackles in 15 games in 2018.

He is currently a free agent.

“I had an amazing 9 years in the CFL,” Steele posted on Instagram. “A huge thank you to all who have helped/supported me along my journey playing the game that I love. This game has taught me so many valuable lessons about life and the relationships I’ve formed because of it are countless. I look forward to starting a new chapter in my life moving forward.”

The 30-year-old won the Grey Cup with the Eskimos in his hometown in 2015. The former member of the Kelvin Clippers also won the Vanier Cup with the Manitoba Bisons in 2007.

