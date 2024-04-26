SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports
Headline link
Sports

Nylander practises with Leafs ahead of Game 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs winger William Nylander appears on course to suit for the first time in this spring’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 27-year-old was a full participant at today’s practice after missing the first three games of Toronto’s opening-round series against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

Nylander wouldn’t say what’s kept him out of the Original Six matchup, but added he’s been “feeling great” heading into tomorrow’s Game 4 with the Leafs trailing 2-1.

Story continues below advertisement

The Swede’s arrival in the series would be a welcome boost for Toronto’s attack, which has scored six goals in nine periods, and is just 1-for-11 on the power play.

Toronto centre Auston Matthews sat out today’s on-ice session for what the team called a maintenance day.

Trending Now

Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was also absent following the birth of his daughter in California. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects the Russian to be available for Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

