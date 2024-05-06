SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs back Marner; Keefe bullish on his own future

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Mitch Marner says it “means the world” to be a member of the Maple Leafs.

The Toronto winger has taken heat from fans and media following the club’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins where he put up just three points in the seven-game series.

The 27-year-old grew up just north of the city and cheered for the Leafs as a kid.

Marner has one season left on his big-money deal signed in 2019 and is eligible to ink an extension July 1.

He adds players in Toronto are almost looked upon as “gods” and that it would “be a goal” to stay with the team long-term.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe, meanwhile, was bullish on his own future behind the bench after Toronto suffered a fourth opening-round exit in five seasons under his watch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

