Jays agree to terms with Sanchez, source says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Sanchez made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2014 and spent parts of six seasons with the team. He later made a handful of appearances for four different clubs, including the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals.

Sportsnet’s Jamie Campbell first reported the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Sanchez, a 31-year-old native of Barstow, Calif., has a career record of 38-38 with a 4.16 earned-run average over 174 games. He last pitched in the big leagues for Minnesota in 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The six-foot-four right-hander spent most of last season with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. He had a 4-4 record and 5.30 ERA with the Twins’ affiliate.

Sanchez was an all-star for Toronto in 2016 when he posted a 15-2 mark and led all American League starters with a 3.00 ERA. He finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting that year and helped the Blue Jays reach the AL Championship Series.

Sanchez, who was selected by the Blue Jays with the 34th overall pick in the 2010 draft, battled blister and nail issues on his pitching hand in 2017 and struggled in the seasons that followed.

The Blue Jays dealt him to the Astros before the 2019 trade deadline after he started the year with a 3-14 record and 6.07 ERA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.