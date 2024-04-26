Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hazel McCallion’s son, who pitched Mississauga NHL team, puts mayoral bid on ice

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 11:52 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Bonnie Crombie departs as Mississauga’s mayor'
Bonnie Crombie departs as Mississauga’s mayor
WATCH: Bonnie Crombie departs as Mississauga's mayor – Jan 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peter McCallion, the son of former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion and who hoped to bring an NHL team to the city, has dropped out of its mayoral race.

McCallion made headlines Monday for promising to bring an NHL team to Mississauga, one of Canada’s largest cities, if elected mayor on the June 10 byelection.

Mississauga, which neighbours Toronto, is “no longer the little brother or sister” to that city, McCallion said on Monday, adding the “time has come” for the Toronto Maple Leafs to have a local rival.

Click to play video: '2024 NHL Playoff Preview: Will a Canadian team finally end the 31-year Stanley Cup drought?'
2024 NHL Playoff Preview: Will a Canadian team finally end the 31-year Stanley Cup drought?

However, in a statement shared by rival Carolyn Parrish on Thursday, he said that “in light of recent polls,” he was putting his bid to replace Bonnie Crombie as Mississauga mayor on ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for mayor and seek other ways to perform civic duties in my mother’s honour,” he said. Hazel, the city’s longtime mayor, died last year at the age of 101.

McCallion added he was throwing his support behind Parrish, who resigned as Ward 5 councillor to run for mayor.

“Carolyn’s strong convictions for the residents of Mississauga and no-nonsense approach to politics is reinforced by her willingness to save tax payers the costs of yet another byelection by stepping down from ward councillor to run for mayor,” he said. McCallion’s campaign did not respond to Global News Toronto’s inquries, but his statement was reported by other media.

Click to play video: 'Maple Leafs Square open for playoffs'
Maple Leafs Square open for playoffs

In a statement on X Thursday, Parrish, a former member of Parliament, thanked McCallion for his endorsement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peter McCallion has spent a very large part of his life supporting his mother, a truly great woman I can completely understand his desire to follow in her footsteps,” she said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I admire his ability to see doing so is very difficult at this time. I thank him for his kind words and support.”

Trending Now

On Monday, McCallion said he would gather members of the business community to draft an NHL bid if he became mayor. He said he also wanted the city to have a Professional Women’s Hockey League team.

In terms of an arena, McCallion said it should be integrated into a mixed-use area of residential, retail and commercial space. He insisted the cost of an arena would be paid for by the private sector, and said he would use “strong mayor” powers from the province to get it built faster.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of a possible NHL team name, McCallion seemed to suggest “Mississauga Hurricanes” — a tribute to his mother, who was often referred to as “Hurricane Hazel.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario expanding ‘strong mayor’ powers to 26 more cities'
Ontario expanding ‘strong mayor’ powers to 26 more cities

However, the NHL already has a team with the “Hurricanes” name in North Carolina.

Candidate nomination for mayor is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The byelection was triggered after Crombie resigned from the position following her election as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Advance polls will be held at Mississauga city hall on May 24 and 25. On June 1 and 2, advance polls will open at locations across the city.

Election day for both the mayor’s seat and the vacant councillor position in ward 5 is June 10.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Ryan Rocca

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices