No charges for Manitoba officer who handcuffed girl playing ding dong ditch

A Manitoba Mountie won’t face charges after he handcuffed a girl who had been part of a group that rang his doorbell and ran away.
The province’s police watchdog says the off-duty officer in Brandon, Man., showed questionable judgment after he chased after and grabbed the 13-year-old then marched her four blocks back to her house.
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It says the girl’s mother called 911 after the child arrived in tears and the officer, who was wearing shorts and a police vest, didn’t provide his badge number.
Police arrived, detained the officer and launched a forcible confinement Investigation.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the actions of the Mountie seemed extreme but weren’t criminal.
It says the girl, who reported a sore wrist, arm and elbow from the handcuffs, continues to suffer trauma.
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