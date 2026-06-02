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Crime

No charges for Manitoba officer who handcuffed girl playing ding dong ditch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2026 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter'
IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter
RELATED: IIU clears officers in fatal Broadway encounter – Mar 11, 2026
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A Manitoba Mountie won’t face charges after he handcuffed a girl who had been part of a group that rang his doorbell and ran away.

The province’s police watchdog says the off-duty officer in Brandon, Man., showed questionable judgment after he chased after and grabbed the 13-year-old then marched her four blocks back to her house.

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It says the girl’s mother called 911 after the child arrived in tears and the officer, who was wearing shorts and a police vest, didn’t provide his badge number.

Police arrived, detained the officer and launched a forcible confinement Investigation.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the actions of the Mountie seemed extreme but weren’t criminal.

It says the girl, who reported a sore wrist, arm and elbow from the handcuffs, continues to suffer trauma.

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