Attempted murder suspect sought after Richmond Hill road rage incident

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York Regional Police are seeking a suspect in relation to an attempted murder that police say is tied to a June 2025 road rage incident.

On June 21, 2025, police received multiple reports of an assault happening at a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and May Avenue in Richmond Hill, Ont.

When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds. Police say the victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers learned the victim had previously been involved in a road rage incident with another male who subsequently left the scene.

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Police say the man then returned with two other males and all three allegedly assaulted the victim.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed.

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One suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the other two fled.

YRP officers say that after a “lengthy” investigation, a second suspect was charged on May 31.

Police are now looking for the third suspect. Wanted for attempting to commit murder and aggravated assault. The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Seyed-Houman Mirmoghtadaei.

“He is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in,” police say in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.”

Hamid-Reza Safi-Poor, 54, of Toronto and Ali Kia, 59, of Markham have both been charged with attempting to commit murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats. Kia faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.