Child in Manitoba charged over video showing him striking dogs with axe

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A video of a 12-year-old hitting dogs with an axe, resulting in at least one’s death, led to charges being laid against the boy in northwestern Manitoba, police say.

The boy from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation was arrested after officers were made aware of the video late last week, according to a news release from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

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“A male youth (was) using an axe to strike numerous dogs,” the release said, describing the footage.

It said the video was sent to other kids in a group chat.

The child was arrested and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals, the police said, adding “more charges are expected.”

He was conditionally released from jail, the release added.