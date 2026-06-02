Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child in Manitoba charged over video showing him striking dogs with axe

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen driver accused of running over geese in Winnipeg, charged with animal cruelty'
Teen driver accused of running over geese in Winnipeg, charged with animal cruelty
RELATED: Teen driver accused of running over geese in Winnipeg, charged with animal cruelty – Apr 28, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A video of a 12-year-old hitting dogs with an axe, resulting in at least one’s death, led to charges being laid against the boy in northwestern Manitoba, police say.

The boy from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation was arrested after officers were made aware of the video late last week, according to a news release from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A male youth (was) using an axe to strike numerous dogs,” the release said, describing the footage.

It said the video was sent to other kids in a group chat.

The child was arrested and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals, the police said, adding “more charges are expected.”

He was conditionally released from jail, the release added.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices