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Canada

Peel police charge 2 alleged MS-13 members after human trafficking investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian Human Trafficking hotline calls hit record high'
Canadian Human Trafficking hotline calls hit record high
RELATED: Canadian human trafficking hotline calls hit record high – Feb 23, 2026
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Two alleged members of the street gang MS-13 are facing human trafficking charges after a months-long investigation by Peel Regional Police.

The investigation, dubbed Project Mermaid, began in Nov. 2025 after police received allegations that a woman was being trafficked and sexually exploited throughout the Greater Toronto Area, police said in a news release.

Investigators allege one of the accused directed the operation while serving a lengthy sentence in a Correctional Service of Canada institution, using an unauthorized cellphone to communicate with the victim and a second accused.

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The two men used intimidation, manipulation and threats of violence to control the victim while financially benefiting from her sexual exploitation, police alleged.

As part of the investigation, officers executed four search warrants in Mississauga and Collingwood.

Marcos Ariel Marinoni, 42, from Mississauga and Carlos Gutierrez, 30, from Toronto, have been charged with multiple trafficking and firearms-related charges, including trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

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Both of the accused are in custody.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

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