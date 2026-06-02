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Crime

Man arrested in Kamloops, charged with first-degree murder of Surrey man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IHIT identifies Surrey murder victim'
IHIT identifies Surrey murder victim
FILE: A prominent Punjabi-Canadian businessman has been identified as the person found fatally shot at a rural property in Surrey on Tuesday. As Taya Fast reports, it's just the latest incident of violence targeting Metro Vancouver's South Asian community – Jan 14, 2026
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A 32-year-old man was arrested in Kamloops in late May after he was wanted in connection with a murder in the Lower Mainland.

Baljinder “Binder” Singh Garcha of Surrey, 46, was found dead on Jan. 13 just after 12 p.m.

Surrey Police Service officers were called to a man lying near the street in the 3500 block of 176 Street, apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Garcha was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and took over the case.

Investigators identified 32-year-old Brian Kiraly-Miller of the Lower Mainland area as a suspect.

Kiraly-Miller was located and arrested in Kamloops on May 28 and was charged with first-degree murder.

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His next court appearance is on June 5.

“First-degree murder is the most serious offence, and the laying of this charge reflects our ongoing commitment to these complex homicide investigations,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement.

“This case has had a huge impact on Mr. Garcha’s family, friends and the broader community. While details about the motive and circumstances cannot be shared due to the ongoing court proceedings, investigators can confirm this was a targeted shooting.”

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