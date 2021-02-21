Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
February 21 2021 4:30pm
05:52

Edmonton’s painting pooch, Hunter

Abstract paintings by Hunter, a Shiba Inu, are selling around the world. His owner Denise Low shares how she first discovered his painting skills and why there is international demand for his masterpieces.

