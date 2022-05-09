Edmonton’s Canada Permanent Building declared historic resource by city

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Permanent Building in downtown Edmonton has been declared a historic resource by city council.

The three-storey building was constructed at 101 Avenue and 100 Street in 1910, and was designed by architect Roland W. Lines for the Canada Permanent Mortgage Company.

According to the city, when it was built, the building was advertised as Edmonton’s first “fireproof bank,” because of its reinforced concrete structure, and features Edwardian Baroque style.

“Although it’s not a large structure, the elaborate detailing of the Canada Permanent Building’s primary façade makes it a memorable and much loved landmark in downtown Edmonton,” said heritage planner Scott Ashe.

The Canada Permanent company provided mortgages for Edmonton-area farms, residences and small businesses.

More recently, the building was the original location of Edmonton’s Japanese Village restaurant, which operated out of the spot from 1974 to 2012.

The current building owners will receive a grant of $112,620 from the city to assist in rehabilitation costs. It was also declared a provincial historic building in 1995.

View image in full screen The Canada Permanent Building in an undated photo shortly after it was built. Provincial Archives of Alberta

Architect Roland Lines designed several other significant structures in Edmonton in the early century before he died in the First World War, including the Union Bank Building, Old Scona High School and Norwood School.

Edmonton’s Historic Resources Management Plan aims to help preserve historic resources in the city. Since the program began in 1985, 169 properties have been designated historic in Edmonton.

The Canada Permanent Building, as well as the McLeod Building directly north of it, were both slated for demolition in 1980, but public outcry led to the purchase of both by the provincial government.

