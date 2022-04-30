2 volunteers involved in delivering donations collected in Edmonton for Ukraine killed near Mariupol

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who had been working overseas to help deliver supplies collected in Edmonton for Ukraine have been killed, according to organizers in Alberta.

The delivery was part of the “United for Ukraine” supply effort, a donation push in Edmonton spearheaded by former premier Ed Stelmach and former MLA Thomas Lukaszuk.

Read more: Donations being sought to fill plane from Edmonton to help those in Ukraine

“On the border in Poland, and throughout Ukraine, we have a network of groups and individual drivers who are unpacking our containers and our airplane load,” Lukazuk told Global News on Saturday. “And then, subdividing it into smaller loads and delivering it in passenger vehicles and mini vans, in a very clandestine way to locations where the items are most needed.”

On Saturday, Lukazuk said on Twitter that two of those drivers, believed to be Ukrainian and Polish nationals, were killed near Mariupol.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE: Ed Stelmach and I are saddened and angered having to inform you that two drivers, believed to be Ukrainian and Polish nationals, were killed by Russians while delivering some of our United For Ukraine supplies to Mariopol.

They are heroes. #Ukraine #cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/NutqUGxLtG — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) April 30, 2022

Read more: Alberta begins welcoming people displaced by war in Ukraine

Lukaszuk said the medical and emergency supplies are of grave importance to those in Ukraine, and that the risks of delivering them were well known to the drivers.

“The Russian army is tracking these deliveries which are supporting Ukrainian soldiers and Ukrainian citizens,” Lukaszuk said.

“We understand that they have been intercepted, and killed just outside of Mariupol.

Read more: Ukrainians plead for Mariupol evacuation as Russian forces advance

Story continues below advertisement

He said while the group is not planning on disclosing any more details about their delivery plans or where exactly the incident happened, they have “a number” of additional shipping containers leaving Alberta this week. The group had managed to collect 300 tonnes of goods worth over $20 million to send over.

1:46 Effort in Edmonton to donate protective gear, medical supplies to Ukraine Effort in Edmonton to donate protective gear, medical supplies to Ukraine – Mar 3, 2022

Lukaszuk believes there will be no shortage of volunteers in the Ukraine region, despite this incident.

“I don’t believe that any of them will be in any way discouraged in carrying out this work. They are literally saving lives with every delivery,” he said.

“I know they will continue doing this. They know what risks they are facing and they are taking those risks knowingly — and I think that is exactly what makes them heroes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I know they will continue doing this. They know what risks they are facing and they are taking those risks knowingly — and I think that is exactly what makes them heroes."