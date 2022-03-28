Alberta begins welcoming people displaced by war in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

An airplane carrying more than 60 Ukrainians fleeing the war there will land in Edmonton Monday evening.

The flight, from Warsaw, Poland, is scheduled to arrive at Edmonton International Airport at around 6 p.m.

“As far as we know, no cities have been occupied by Russia, but they are circling around and increasing their presence all across Ukraine, and that’s causing a lot of people to flee,” explained Orysia Boychuk, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Alberta Provincial Council. “We know that a quarter of the population — that is 44 million — are currently displaced and fleeing.”

Boychuk expects about 62 Ukrainians to be on the plane arriving in Edmonton.

“We’re very grateful to Polish LOT Airlines, to the Canadian Polish Historical Society and to private sponsors who made this happen.”

The aircraft was already coming to Edmonton as a “deadhead” flight, with the intention of picking up cargo to deliver to Ukraine via Poland.

The donations were collected last week by the Canadian Polish Historical Society, an effort spearheaded by former premier Ed Stelmach and former MLA Thomas Lukaszuk.

LOT Polish Airlines provided the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Shell Canada donated 50 tonnes of aviation fuel for the transatlantic flight, the society said.

“We’re very actively involved in creating a very safe and welcoming opportunity for them as they arrive this evening,” Boychuk said. “We know that many of them have been exposed to some trauma, we know they’ve left family behind in Ukraine where they’ll be fighting for Ukraine’s freedom.

“So we know this a very delicate and sensitive time for these people who are arriving, and we’d like to create a safe haven for them in Canada.”

Most of the Ukrainians arriving Monday are those with family connections in Alberta, Boychuk said.

The requirement for boarding this particular flight was that the Ukrainians had friends or family to host them, explained Inna Platonova, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Calgary Branch.

“We will do everything possible to help people fleeing war,” Platonova said. “I’m coming here and welcoming them, making them feel welcome, but definitely we need some government support to provide some vital assistance like housing and food and all those other things.

“There is no system of support to bring them here. Once they come here, there is no government support for housing or food for them to settle here.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is lobbying the federal government to provide support.

“It’s good that the government is providing the open work permit for them for three years, but we are talking about a very vulnerable population. We are talking about women coming with young children and (the) elderly,” Patonova said.

“I think it’s unrealistic to assume these people will get a job right away, and will get a job that will cover the living expenses here in Canada.”

She said there are multiple levels of support needed: transportation, housing, food, child care, language and employment.

“People are coming here with a variety of needs. We all know they have been traumatized by the war.”

While Monday’s passengers will be connected with about 30 host families across Alberta, agencies helping bring Ukrainians here believe there will be more arriving, and some without a family or friend connection.

“We are developing a plan on how to ensure that the most vulnerable people and most in need, those who don’t have anybody here to host them, we can match them with Calgarians and people in the area that are generously offering their accommodation,” Patonova said.

“But there should be a system in place. We cannot just connect people on Facebook and they resolve it on their own. We need to go through the proper channels.”

Those arriving Monday must have a temporary visa, passport and some Alberta connection, Boychuk added.

“These are family reunification opportunities.

“They were working very — trying to do their best — working as quickly as possible. We were hoping there would be more on the flight.”

“I think every day, every hour, the process is working and the numbers are increasing for people to come abroad.”

However, Boychuk isn’t aware of any more planes planned to bring people from Ukraine to Alberta.

“This was a one-time situation where a private funder came forward. LOT airline donated this plane. It’s not part of a larger strategy at this point. We don’t know what’s really in store for the future.

“It’s definitely a very emotional time. It’s very challenging for many people and for our community, but we’re doing the best we can.”

The Calgary Catholic Immigration Society is preparing for 350 displaced Ukrainians to arrive in southern Alberta in the next few weeks.

“When we looked at who might be impacted, there were three cohorts that we felt might be impacted: Ukrainians already in Canada, Ukrainians that could be (in) other parts of the world that decided to come to Canada… and those who have been evacuated recently,” said CCIS CEO Fariborz Birjanbian.

He said the Ukrainian community in Alberta, the provincial and federal governments and major Alberta cities are all working together to make sure those fleeing the conflict are welcomed.

“We already have 60 families who have offered to be the host for those who don’t have any family connection.”

— More to come…