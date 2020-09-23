Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Alberta couple who vanished while hiking found dead in Jasper National Park

By Allison Bench Global News
Pictures of 32-year-old Matthew Kozak and 25-year-old Zabrina Paige Ferrier, who were found dead by RCMP on Tuesday evening.
Pictures of 32-year-old Matthew Kozak and 25-year-old Zabrina Paige Ferrier, who were found dead by RCMP on Tuesday evening. Supplied by RCMP

A young Alberta couple who vanished over the weekend in the Rocky Mountains has been found dead by search and rescue officials.

Matthew Kozak, 32, and Zabrina Paige Ferrier, 25, went missing after going hiking on Sept. 18.

RCMP had previously said the pair’s vehicle had been found at a parking lot near Mount Edith Cavell Road in Jasper National Park.

In a Wednesday news release, police said on Tuesday evening two bodies were spotted by a Parks Canada visitor safety helicopter in the Verdant Pass area.

However, due to the remote location and loss of sunlight, efforts to recover the bodies were not complete until Wednesday morning.

“It is believed the couple [was] hiking and succumbed to their injuries after falling from a steep bank in the area,” said the news release.

While RCMP did not say where the pair lived, Kozak was last seen at work in Forestburg, Alta., and Ferrier was last seen in Galahad, Alta., both on Friday.

Jasper RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

