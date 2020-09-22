Missing Alberta couple’s vehicle found near hiking trail in Jasper National Park: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A young Alberta couple that has been missing since Friday may be on a trail in Jasper National Park, after RCMP found their vehicle nearby.

A news release from the RCMP said that Matthew Kozak, 32, and Zabrina Paige Ferrier, 25, were last seen on Sept. 18.

Their vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, was located by police at a parking lot near Mount Edith Cavell Road trails in Jasper National Park.

According to the release, it’s believed the couple had hiking gear and a tent with them when they went missing.

Kozak was last seen at work in Forestburg, Alta., and Ferrier was last seen in Galahad, Alta., both on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Kozak is described as being about five-foot-eight, around 200 pounds, with short red hair and blue eyes. Ferrier is around five-seven, about 140 pounds, with blond shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509.