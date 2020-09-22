Menu

Crime

Missing Alberta couple’s vehicle found near hiking trail in Jasper National Park: RCMP

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 1:43 pm
RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Matthew Kozak and 25-year-old Zabrina Paige Ferrier, who have been missing since Friday.
RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Matthew Kozak and 25-year-old Zabrina Paige Ferrier, who have been missing since Friday. Supplied by RCMP

A young Alberta couple that has been missing since Friday may be on a trail in Jasper National Park, after RCMP found their vehicle nearby.

A news release from the RCMP said that Matthew Kozak, 32, and Zabrina Paige Ferrier, 25, were last seen on Sept. 18.

Their vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, was located by police at a parking lot near Mount Edith Cavell Road trails in Jasper National Park.

According to the release, it’s believed the couple had hiking gear and a tent with them when they went missing.

Kozak was last seen at work in Forestburg, Alta., and Ferrier was last seen in Galahad, Alta., both on Friday.

Read more: Rescue agencies say they’re ‘busier’, as COVID-19 sees more Albertans exploring their province

Story continues below advertisement

Kozak is described as being about five-foot-eight, around 200 pounds, with short red hair and blue eyes. Ferrier is around five-seven, about 140 pounds, with blond shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509.

