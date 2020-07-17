Menu

Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke, B.C., area

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 6:55 pm
Have you seen this man? .
Have you seen this man? . Revelstoke RCMP

The search is on for a missing Alberta resident last seen in the area of Revelstoke, B.C., on July 7.

Revelstoke RCMP said they’ve followed up on a number of possible leads and sightings, but 24-year-old Aidan Ostrom has not been found yet.

His family and police said in a news release they are very concerned about his health and well-being.

Ostrom is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 155 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

