Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect charged in 2 Vancouver stranger attacks makes court appearance

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Victim remembered in downtown Vancouver stranger attack
A man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in a horrific attack in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News is learning more about the man who was killed outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Catherine Urquhart has the story – Sep 9, 2024
The person charged in two stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, which left one man dead and another seriously hurt, is expected back in court on Wednesday.

The suspect is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Francis David Laporte was killed near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre around 7:45 a.m., on Sept. 4, just minutes after the same attacker allegedly severed a 56-year-old man’s hand a few blocks away.

Police have since confirmed doctors were able to reattach the victim’s hand, but say he will likely have lasting physical and psychological trauma.

Brendan Colin McBride, 34, of White Rock has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks. He was on probation at the time, related to an assault conviction in White Rock, and his record includes a previous guilty plea for assault causing bodily harm.

More to come.

