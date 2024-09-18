Suspect charged in 2 Vancouver stranger attacks makes court appearance

The person charged in two stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, which left one man dead and another seriously hurt, is expected back in court on Wednesday.
The suspect is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Francis David Laporte was killed near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre around 7:45 a.m., on Sept. 4, just minutes after the same attacker allegedly severed a 56-year-old man’s hand a few blocks away.
Police have since confirmed doctors were able to reattach the victim’s hand, but say he will likely have lasting physical and psychological trauma.
Brendan Colin McBride, 34, of White Rock has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks. He was on probation at the time, related to an assault conviction in White Rock, and his record includes a previous guilty plea for assault causing bodily harm.
More to come.
