Suspect charged in 2 Vancouver stranger attacks makes court appearance

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The person charged in two stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, which left one man dead and another seriously hurt, is expected back in court on Wednesday.

The suspect is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Francis David Laporte was killed near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre around 7:45 a.m., on Sept. 4, just minutes after the same attacker allegedly severed a 56-year-old man’s hand a few blocks away.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police have since confirmed doctors were able to reattach the victim’s hand, but say he will likely have lasting physical and psychological trauma.

Brendan Colin McBride, 34, of White Rock has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks. He was on probation at the time, related to an assault conviction in White Rock, and his record includes a previous guilty plea for assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.