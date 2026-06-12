Attempted murder charges laid following April attack in Regina: police

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Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, for a mid-April attack that left a man with what the Regina Police Service described as serious injuries.

Regina police’s investigation began on April 12, after an injured man with “multiple lacerations” was seen by patrolling officers near Dewdney Avenue and Argyle Street at 1:50 a.m., they said in a news release on Friday.

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The injured man was taken to hospital and was “treated for, what appeared to be, serious injuries,” according to the statement.

Police continued investigating and arrested two men this week, they said.

One of the men, a 31-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday, according to police. He is facing charges of attempted murder and commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

The other, a 37-year-old man, was arrested Thursday. Police said he was charged with attempted murder, commission of an offence for a criminal organization and breach of a release order.