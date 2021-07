Send this page to someone via email

An effort to find a teen is underway at a body of water in Wetaskiwin, Alta., after she reportedly went into the water and did not resurface.

The RCMP said officers were called to By-the-Lake Park at 2:26 p.m. They said Mounties and firefighters are at the scene trying to find a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, a water rescue team has also been called in to help with the search effort.

More to come…

