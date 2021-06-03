Search underway for swimmer swept away in McLeod River near Edson

Send this page to someone via email

Edson RCMP are asking people using the McLeod River for recreational purposes to keep their eyes open for a person who was swept down river Wednesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old man from Niton Junction was last seen swimming near the bridge off Highway 32. A number of people who were in the river attempted to rescue him but weren’t able to.

Edson RCMP were assisted by a number of organizations, including Yellowhead County Fire Department and the Drayton Valley, Whitecourt and Hinton search and rescue groups.

The groups were also assisted by the RCMP helicopter, an Alberta Agriculture helicopter and the Edson RCMP boat.

The search went late into the evening on Wednesday and started again on Thursday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the search was ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have found the missing swimmer is asked to contact the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edson is about 207 kilometres west of Edmonton.