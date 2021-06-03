Menu

Canada

Search underway for swimmer swept away in McLeod River near Edson

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 3, 2021 3:02 pm
A RCMP officer on patrol in July 2020. View image in full screen
A RCMP officer on patrol in July 2020. Supplied: Parkland RCMP

Edson RCMP are asking people using the McLeod River for recreational purposes to keep their eyes open for a person who was swept down river Wednesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old man from Niton Junction was last seen swimming near the bridge off Highway 32. A number of people who were in the river attempted to rescue him but weren’t able to.

Read more: 2 teenage girls dead, search underway for 3rd missing in southern Alberta river

Edson RCMP were assisted by a number of organizations, including Yellowhead County Fire Department and the Drayton Valley, Whitecourt and Hinton search and rescue groups.

Trending Stories

The groups were also assisted by the RCMP helicopter, an Alberta Agriculture helicopter and the Edson RCMP boat.

The search went late into the evening on Wednesday and started again on Thursday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the search was ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rescue agencies say they’re ‘busier’, as COVID-19 sees more Albertans exploring their province

Anyone who believes they have found the missing swimmer is asked to contact the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edson is about 207 kilometres west of Edmonton.

