Doctors support Manitoba’s proposed ban on social media citing health risks

The group representing physicians in Manitoba is adding its voice in support of the province’s proposed plan to ban social media and artificial intelligence chatbots for children and youth.
Doctors Manitoba surveyed its members and found that social media and excessive screen time pose significant risks to the health of children and youth.
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In some cases, physicians say the effects of social media outweighed other health concerns, including substance use, poor nutrition and injuries.
The organization is also calling for restrictions on advertising for minors, and an emphasis on digital literacy and online safety education for children and youth.
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The provincial government announced last month that there would be a ban to prevent children from certain online platforms.
Details on how the ban would be enforced have yet to be determined, but Premier Wab Kinew has hinted that the province may rely on a regulator to enforce it.
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