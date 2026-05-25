Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Doctors support Manitoba’s proposed ban on social media citing health risks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will Manitoba’s proposed youth social media and AI chatbot ban work?'
Will Manitoba’s proposed youth social media and AI chatbot ban work?
RELATED: Will Manitoba's proposed youth social media and AI chatbot ban work? – May 3, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The group representing physicians in Manitoba is adding its voice in support of the province’s proposed plan to ban social media and artificial intelligence chatbots for children and youth.

Doctors Manitoba surveyed its members and found that social media and excessive screen time pose significant risks to the health of children and youth.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In some cases, physicians say the effects of social media outweighed other health concerns, including substance use, poor nutrition and injuries.

The organization is also calling for restrictions on advertising for minors, and an emphasis on digital literacy and online safety education for children and youth.

The provincial government announced last month that there would be a ban to prevent children from certain online platforms.

Details on how the ban would be enforced have yet to be determined, but Premier Wab Kinew has hinted that the province may rely on a regulator to enforce it.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices