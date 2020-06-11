Menu

Canada

2 girls dead, search underway for 3rd girl missing in southern Alberta river

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 2:04 pm
Two girls are dead and one is missing after a swimming and canoeing outing in southern Alberta Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Two girls are dead and one is missing after a swimming and canoeing outing in southern Alberta Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Global News

Two girls are dead and one is missing after a swimming and canoeing outing in southern Alberta Wednesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., RCMP and EMS crews were called to a drowning in the area of Spring Coulee on the St. Mary River. Spring Coulee is a hamlet located about 50 kilometres south of Lethbridge.

RCMP said Thursday morning that a group of about 10 people went swimming and canoeing earlier Wednesday. At around 7:30 p.m., three female youths “encountered difficulty” while they were trying to get out of the water.

One girl was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other girls were swept away, police said.

Lethbridge search and rescue crews worked through the night and at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a second girl was found and pronounced dead.

The search continued Thursday for the third girl with the assistance of RCMP air services.

The ages and identities of the girls are not known.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPsouthern albertaSouthern Alberta drowningSt. Mary RiverAlberta girls drownSouthern Alberta girls drownSpring CouleeSpring Coulee drowningSt. Mary River girls drown
