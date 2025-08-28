Two men dead after drowning in community lake in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their 20s are dead after drowning Wednesday in Mahogany Lake in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department said a call came in around 5 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning after bystanders reported seeing a man struggling in the water, then going under and not resurfacing.

The CFD aquatic rescue team quickly began searching the lake using divers and underwater cameras.

Volunteer scuba divers with the Southern Alberta Underwater Search Team were also called in to assist.

View image in full screen The CFD aquatic rescue team and an ambulance are seen on the shore while rescue crews search Mahogany Lake following reports of a possible drowning on Wednesday evening. Global News

During the search, the belongings of another man were found in the beach area and it was determined that two men may have drowned.

Searchers eventually located and removed the bodies of two men from the lake, and were declared deceased by paramedics.

Mahogany Lake is one of several “community lakes” in Calgary that are accessible only to members and their guests and does not have a posted lifeguard.

View image in full screen The Mahogany Homeowners Associated website describes Mahogany Lake as Calgary’s biggest community lake at about 25 hectares (64 acres) in size. Global News

Police have not confirmed if the two men were wearing life jackets and said it’s not clear how well they knew how to swim.

This is the second drowning incident in Mahogany Lake in the past five years.

In June of 2021, an 11-year-old girl was pulled from the lake after emergency crews responded to reports of a person jumping into the water and not resurfacing. She was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition and later died.

