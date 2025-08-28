Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two men dead after drowning in community lake in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Divers with the Calgary Fire Department's aquatic rescue team are seen on a dock at Mahogany Lake on Wednesday evening after responding to resports of a possible drowning. View image in full screen
Divers with the Calgary Fire Department's aquatic rescue team are seen searching Mahogany Lake on Wednesday evening after responding to reports of a possible drowning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men in their 20s are dead after drowning Wednesday in Mahogany Lake in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department said a call came in around 5 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning after bystanders reported seeing a man struggling in the water, then going under and not resurfacing.

The CFD aquatic rescue team quickly began searching the lake using divers and underwater cameras.

Volunteer scuba divers with the Southern Alberta Underwater Search Team were also called in to assist.

The CFD aquatic rescue team and and ambulance are seen on the shore while rescue crews search Mahogany Lake following reports of a possible drowning on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
The CFD aquatic rescue team and an ambulance are seen on the shore while rescue crews search Mahogany Lake following reports of a possible drowning on Wednesday evening. Global News

During the search, the belongings of another man were found in the beach area and it was determined that two men may have drowned.

Story continues below advertisement

Searchers eventually located and removed the bodies of two men from the lake, and were declared deceased by paramedics.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mahogany Lake is one of several “community lakes” in Calgary that are accessible only to members and their guests and does not have a posted lifeguard.

The Mahogany Homeowners Associated website describes Mahogany Lake as Calgary's biggest community lake at about 25 hectares (64 acres) in size. View image in full screen
The Mahogany Homeowners Associated website describes Mahogany Lake as Calgary’s biggest community lake at about 25 hectares (64 acres) in size. Global News

Police have not confirmed if the two men were wearing life jackets and said it’s not clear how well they knew how to swim.

This is the second drowning incident in Mahogany Lake in the past five years.

In June of 2021, an 11-year-old girl was pulled from the lake after emergency crews responded to reports of a person jumping into the water and not resurfacing. She  was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition and later died.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Girl rushed to hospital after being pulled from southeast Calgary lake'
Girl rushed to hospital after being pulled from southeast Calgary lake
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices