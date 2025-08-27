Search underway for missing boaters west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP from Cochrane, Alta., along with search and rescue crews from Kananaskis Emergency Services, have launched a search for some missing boaters on a lake in Kananaskis Country, about a two-hour drive west of Calgary.

View image in full screen Upper Kananaskis Lake is a popular recreation area for boaters, fishers and hikers. It is about a two-hour drive west of Calgary. Global News

Police received reports at around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a canoe with four people in it had capsized on Upper Kananaskis Lake.

Bystanders in the area were able to use boats and paddleboards to pull a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from the water.

However, another man and woman, both in their 30s, are still missing.

This is the second water rescue effort in Kananaskis Country in recent weeks.

On Aug. 16, a 60-year-old man and a 30-year-old man drowned when their canoe capsized on Barrier Lake, just south of the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 40.