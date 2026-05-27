Body of man who drowned in Banff National Park has been recovered: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Banff, Alta., RCMP say the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned after he was reported to have jumped into the waters of Johnston Canyon has been recovered.

The man, who went missing at the popular tourist spot, about 35 kilometres west of Banff, on May 1, has been identified by his girlfriend as Palvo Shemchuk.

He was originally from Ukraine, but had been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years.

View image in full screen Pavlo Shemchuk, 25, was originally from Ukraine, but had been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years. Source: GoFundMe

Initial efforts to recover the body of Shemchuk, who was presumed to have drowned, were unsuccessful and the search was eventually called off because of dangerous water conditions in the canyon.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Tuesday, the RCMP received a report that a body had been spotted downstream of the Lower Falls in Johnston Creek.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trails in the area were shut down while recovery efforts took place, and late Tuesday, the RCMP announced the recovery of Shemchuk’s body.

A GoFundMe account that was set up by friends and family of Shemchuk to help cover the cost of his funeral and other expenses has raised more than $21,000.