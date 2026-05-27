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Investigations

Body of man who drowned in Banff National Park has been recovered: RCMP

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 1:46 pm
1 min read
Banff RCMP say the body of a 25-year-old tourist has been recovered after he was presumed to have drowned in Johnston Canyon, about 35 kilometres west of Banff. View image in full screen
Banff RCMP say the body of a 25-year-old tourist has been recovered after he was presumed to have drowned in Johnston Canyon, about 35 kilometres west of Banff. Source: GoFundMe
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Banff, Alta., RCMP say the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned after he was reported to have jumped into the waters of Johnston Canyon has been recovered.

The man, who went missing at the popular tourist spot, about 35 kilometres west of Banff, on May 1, has been identified by his girlfriend as Palvo Shemchuk.

He was originally from Ukraine, but had been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years.

25-year-old Pavlo Shemchuk was originally from Ukraine, but had been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years. View image in full screen
Pavlo Shemchuk, 25, was originally from Ukraine, but had been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years. Source: GoFundMe

Initial efforts to recover the body of Shemchuk, who was presumed to have drowned, were unsuccessful and the search was eventually called off because of dangerous water conditions in the canyon.

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However, on Tuesday, the RCMP received a report that a body had been spotted downstream of the Lower Falls in Johnston Creek.

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Trails in the area were shut down while recovery efforts took place, and late Tuesday, the RCMP announced the recovery of Shemchuk’s body.

A GoFundMe account that was set up by friends and family of Shemchuk to help cover the cost of his funeral and other expenses has raised more than $21,000.

Click to play video: 'American tourist dies after jumping into Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park'
American tourist dies after jumping into Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park

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