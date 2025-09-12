Menu

National

Cannabis

RCMP find bodies of 2 missing boaters who drowned in Upper Kananaskis Lake

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 6:36 pm
1 min read
While search crews were back out on Upper Kananaskis Lake on Thursday looking for the missing boaters, the RCMP described it as more of a recovery operation at this point. View image in full screen
While search crews were back out on Upper Kananaskis Lake on Thursday looking for the missing boaters, the RCMP described it as more of a recovery operation at that point in August 2025. Global News
Almost two weeks after they went missing, Alberta RCMP recovered the bodies of two boaters who vanished when their canoe capsized on a lake in the Rocky Mountains.

Mounties said the victims were a 33-year-old woman from Banff and a 34-year-old man from Canmore. Their names were not released.

Their bodies were found in Upper Kananaskis Lake on Sept. 11, with the help of the RCMP’s underwater search team and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue.

On the afternoon of Aug. 26, four people were in the canoe when it capsized on the lake that’s located an area tucked behind several mountain tops near the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

A kayaker paddles across Upper Kananaskis Lake in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, July 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A kayaker paddles across Upper Kananaskis Lake in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, July 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP said bystanders in boats and on paddleboards pulled a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from the water, but the two others could not be found.

It was the second time in weeks that boaters died in the Rockies.

A 60-year-old man and his 30-year-old son died when a canoe capsized on Barrier Lake, an hour’s drive west of Calgary.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

