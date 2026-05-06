Family, girlfriend of man presumed drowned near Banff want search to resume

Send this page to someone via email

The family and friends of a man who went missing in the Johnston Canyon area of Banff National Park on Friday, May 1, are expressing some frustration over the decision to end the search for him, after he was presumed to have drowned.

The man’s girlfriend, Nicolette Babbe, identified the missing man as 25-year-old Pavlo Shemchuk, who was originally from Ukraine, but has been living in Pennsylvania and Arizona for the past few years.

View image in full screen 25-year-old Pavlo Shemchuk is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water in Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park last Friday. Courtesy: Nicolette Babbe

RCMP said they received a call around 6:40 p.m. on Friday from someone who told them a man had jumped into the rapids in Johnston Canyon — a popular tourist spot, located about 30 minutes west of the town of Banff — but he didn’t resurface.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Parks Canada announced, following an extensive search of the river and area, recovery efforts were being suspended and the man was presumed to have died.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Searchers said the frigid water combined with the high water levels of spring runoff made it hazardous to continue.

View image in full screen The trails around Johnston Canyon were closed as search and rescue crews conducted an “extensive” search for the missing man, but Parks Canada said the search was called off and trails reopened on Monday after “all feasible search efforts” were exhausted. Global News

Parks Canada also announced Monday that the trails and area, which had been closed during the search, have also been reopened to the public.

On Tuesday, the victim’s girlfriend sent a email to Global News saying “very little information has been provided regarding whether search operations will resume.”

“This is an extremely difficult time for the family,” said Babbe, adding that Shemchuk’s family is “urgently seeking public awareness and support in hopes of continuing search efforts and bringing him home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News sent an inquiry to Parks Canada asking if and when efforts to recover the man’s body might resume.

Parks Canada responded with an emailed statement that said “Parks Canada Visitor Safety specialists, supported by law enforcement and partner agencies, conducted an extensive search of the area, including the upper and lower pools at the Lower Falls. Despite these efforts, the individual has not been located.”

“Due to ongoing hazardous water conditions, all feasible search efforts have been exhausted at this time, and recovery operations have been suspended,” the statement added.

View image in full screen Parks Canada is also advising anyone who intends to continue to search for the missing man to “remain on designated trails for their own safety and the safety of others, and not to put themselves at risk by going off trail.” Global News

As for the possibility of people searching for the missing man on their own, Parks Canada said it “advises the public to remain on designated trails for their own safety and the safety of others, and not to put themselves at risk by going off trail.”

Story continues below advertisement

Any relevant information or reports, said the statement, should be directed to Banff Dispatch emergency at 403-762-4506.