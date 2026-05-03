RCMP renew spring safety reminders after suspected drowning in Banff National Park

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RCMP are urging safety after a recent increase in rescue operations in Banff National Park, including the death of a person visiting from the United States.

On May 1 at about 6:40 p.m., police say they received a call saying someone had jumped into the rapids about 40 feet below Johnston Canyon and “never resurfaced.”

A search was launched for the man who was visiting from Pennsylvania, with RCMP leading the investigation and Parks Canada also involved.

On Saturday, both the upper and lower pools at the Lower Falls were searched by Parks Canada visitor safety specialists, law enforcement and partner agencies, but the man was not located.

“Due to dangerous water conditions, all available all available search options have been exhausted at this time, and recovery operations have been suspended,” a spokesperson for Parks Canada said in an email. “Conditions will continue to be monitored should it become safe to reassess.”

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The agency went on to say it wouldn’t provide further information on the incident at this time out of respect for the man and his family.

1:03 Skier safe after triggering avalanche near Lake Louise in Banff National Park

Friday’s incident is the most recent in a string of rescue operations in the national park in the past month.

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On April 9, a solo hiker climbed the Big Beehive and got lost while trying to descend the Plain of Six Glaciers trail. The hiker called 911 after he sank thigh-deep into unsupportive, isothermal snow, according to Banff National Park’s Facebook page. A sling rescue was used to help the man, who was returned to the lakeshore uninjured.

Less than a week later on April 14, two hikers attempted to make the same trek to the Big Beehive and down the Plain of Six Glaciers. After climbing over a small cliff band and reaching a larger cliff, they had to call 911. Another sling rescue was conducted and both hikers were returned to the lakeshore without injuries.

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Eight days later on April 22, a visitor planning a short walk in the backcountry had to be rescued after becoming disoriented and suffering from exposure. Banff National Park says they lost their footwear after sinking into deep snow. Visitor safety specialists responded by snowmobile and travelled to the visitor’s last known location before finding them by following their tracks. They transferred them to Banff EMS after rewarming.

Given the rescues, the national park on Thursday issued a notice reminding people that winter conditions and avalanche hazards remain present in the mountain national parks even as warmer temperatures are being seen in the valley.

“Many popular trails remain snow-covered and icy,” the Facebook post says. “Freeze-thaw cycles and a very deep snowpack have created challenging and unpredictable conditions, particularly near tree lines and in alpine areas.”

Alberta RCMP Cpl. Mathew Howell said the recent incidents including Friday’s are a reminder of the need to stick to predetermined trails and avoid jumping into waters amid the spring melt.

“Obviously, no jumping into waters, even if a pool sometimes looks very calm – you don’t know what’s going on underneath,” Howell said. “The first foot or two could be fine and then your legs go in and you get swept away.”

He added if a trail is currently blocked off, visitors should not try to use it. He said that could lead to other trails also being blocked due to people ignoring safety instructions.

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—with files from Global News’ Drew Stremick