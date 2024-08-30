‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

Send this page to someone via email

Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday morning in California on suspicion of domestic violence.

Chigvintsev, 42, served as a dance partner to several celebrity contestants on Dancing with the Stars, including Patti LaBelle and Kaitlyn Bristowe, during his 12 seasons on the show.

He was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. local time after an unnamed caller contacted 911 to report an instance of domestic violence.

Records at the Napa County jail show he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which forbids the willful infliction of “corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a current or former spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

Napa County officer Henry Wofford told NBC News that Chigvintsev was released Thursday afternoon on a US$25,000 (C$33,700) bond.

Further details about the incident, including the victim’s name and location of the arrest, have not been released publicly.

He has not commented on his arrest.

Chigvintsev recently celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, whom he met when they were paired together during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired in 2017.

The couple share a four-year-old son.

Both Chigvintsev and Garcia made social media posts celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary this week and professed their love for one another online.

It is not clear if Garcia is involved in Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Garcia performed in the WWE under the name Nikki Bella alongside her twin sister, Brie, as the tag team The Bella Twins.

Prior to Dancing with the Stars, Chigvintsev competed on the U.K. version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Variety reported that Chigvintsev will not appear in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which begins Sept. 17.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.