Golden Globes 2024: All the best, most stunning fashion on the red carpet

A new year not only means a fresh start — it also kicks off a slew of celebrity red carpets at Hollywood’s biggest entertainment awards shows.
First up in 2024: The
Golden Globe Awards.
This year’s Globes are a star-studded affair, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more all slated to present awards, as well as Emily Blunt, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and other Hollywood heavyweights walking the red carpet.
Red, pink and white gowns reigned supreme for the ladies, while the men mixed it up with suits adorned with plenty of unexpected details.
This marks the 81st year for the Globes, which aim to honour the best of television and film.
Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.
Brie Larson
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Emma Stone Rachel Brosnahan
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Silverman
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Riley Keough
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Taylor Swift Timothee Chalamet
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Andra Day
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Ali Wong
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio Christina Ricci
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Jodie Foster
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Gillian Anderson
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Lee Sung Jin
John Salangsang /Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Cara Jade Myers
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rose McIver
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Gina Torres
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Alma Poysti
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Julia Schlaepfer
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Sarah Rafferty
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Skai Jackson
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Dylan Mulvaney
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Julia Garner
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rosamund Pike
(Photo by ).
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld Jillian Dion
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Erika Alexander Bella Ramsey
(Photo by John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
Lisa Ann Walter
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Allison Williams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Selena Gomez Angela Bassett
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham Barry Keoghan
Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Simu Liu
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Hunter Schafer
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Cailee Spaeny
Monica Schipper / GA /The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Janelle James
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Moustapha Fall
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Greta Lee
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
America Ferrera
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Keri Russell
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Naomi Watts
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
