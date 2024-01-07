Menu

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: All the best, most stunning fashion on the red carpet

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Previewing the 81st annual Golden Globes'
Previewing the 81st annual Golden Globes
After the Golden Globes faced some criticism in 2021 for its lack of diversity, this year’s ceremony is being called a year of firsts. Entertainment reporter Morgan Hoffman speaks with Jaden Lee-Lincoln about what we can expect.
A new year not only means a fresh start — it also kicks off a slew of celebrity red carpets at Hollywood’s biggest entertainment awards shows.

First up in 2024: The Golden Globe Awards.

This year’s Globes are a star-studded affair, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more all slated to present awards, as well as Emily Blunt, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and other Hollywood heavyweights walking the red carpet.

Red, pink and white gowns reigned supreme for the ladies, while the men mixed it up with suits adorned with plenty of unexpected details.

This marks the 81st year for the Globes, which aim to honour the best of television and film.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Riley Keough

Riley Keough attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang /Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers

Cara Jade Myers at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rose McIver

Rose McIver attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Gina Torres

Gina Torres attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Alma Poysti

Alma Poysti arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
(Photo by ). Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Jillian Dion

Jillian Dion attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
(Photo by John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Allison Williams

Allison Howell Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Barry Keoghan

Irish actor Barry Keoghan arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Simu Liu

Simu Liu attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA /The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Moustapha Fall

Moustapha Fall at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Lee

Greta Lee arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

(L-R) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Keri Russell

Keri Russell at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images
