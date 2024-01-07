Golden Globes 2024: All the best, most stunning fashion on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

A new year not only means a fresh start — it also kicks off a slew of celebrity red carpets at Hollywood’s biggest entertainment awards shows.

First up in 2024: The Golden Globe Awards.

This year’s Globes are a star-studded affair, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more all slated to present awards, as well as Emily Blunt, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and other Hollywood heavyweights walking the red carpet.

Red, pink and white gowns reigned supreme for the ladies, while the men mixed it up with suits adorned with plenty of unexpected details.

This marks the 81st year for the Globes, which aim to honour the best of television and film.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Brie Larson

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Emma Stone

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

View image in full screen Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

View image in full screen Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Riley Keough

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Andra Day

View image in full screen Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ali Wong

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Christina Ricci

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jodie Foster

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

View image in full screen John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Lee Sung Jin

View image in full screen John Salangsang /Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers

View image in full screen John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rose McIver

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Gina Torres

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Alma Poysti

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Julia Schlaepfer

View image in full screen John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Skai Jackson

View image in full screen Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

View image in full screen Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Helen Mirren

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Julia Garner

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

View image in full screen (Photo by ). Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Jillian Dion

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Erika Alexander

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Bella Ramsey

View image in full screen (Photo by John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Allison Williams

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Elle Fanning

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Angela Bassett

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Barry Keoghan

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Simu Liu

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA /The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Janelle James

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

View image in full screen Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Moustapha Fall

View image in full screen Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Lee

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

View image in full screen Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

View image in full screen Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

View image in full screen Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

View image in full screen Monica Schipper / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

America Ferrera

View image in full screen Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Keri Russell

View image in full screen John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Naomi Watts

View image in full screen John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey