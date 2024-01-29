Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share kiss while celebrating KC’s advancement to Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

The couple that no one in the sports and entertainment world can seem to look away from shared a joyous moment on the field as this year’s Super Bowl match-up was finalized this past weekend.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in Baltimore, Md. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as he helped his team triumph 17-10 over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship, clinching the Chiefs a spot in the 58th Super Bowl.

Swift has been seen in the stands supporting Travis at numerous NFL games as the couple’s relationship progresses, but Sunday’s momentous win had the lovebirds acting extra affectionate.

The pop star, who is still in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour, was filmed and photographed embracing Travis on the field after the win.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace on the field of the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The couple even shared a few kisses before Travis’ father managed to make his way through the crowd to congratulate his son, as seen in social media videos.

“Papa!” Travis exclaimed as he hugged his dad. “How ’bout it, huh?”

HE CALLED HER SWEETIE OH I AM GONE pic.twitter.com/j1Uvx2jlbG — sydney⸆⸉ ♡ (@sparksflyytv) January 29, 2024

Other videos shared online showed Swift and her beau walking with their arms around each other as the Shake It Off singer led Travis to where his brother, Jason Kelce, was waiting.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce walks with his arm wrapped around Taylor Swift after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason, a superstar centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, screamed in joy upon seeing his younger brother and wrapped him in a big bear hug.

Swift stepped off to the side to give the two brothers a moment as Jason whispered in Travis’ ear, “Finish this motherf—er.”

“F–k yea dog. Goddamn, I love you so much,” Travis told his brother, in a video shared by Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein.

Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift where Jason was. Then, he and Jason had an emotional reunion “Finish that motherf***er,” Jason told him as Taylor stepped aside to give them their moment. pic.twitter.com/NBk485uFaF — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers, who bested the Detroit Lions in their respective conference championship, will meet the Chiefs in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for the Super Bowl.

The timing of the Super Bowl has some Swifties concerned that the busy pop star might not be able to attend the biggest night in football, as Swift is set to perform the night before in Tokyo.

The final Eras tour concert in the Japanese capital is set to begin at 6 p.m. local time on Feb. 10. Swift’s shows typically run about three hours. But with a 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas and an approximately 12-hour flight between the two cities, it will certainly be a tight schedule for Swift.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift performs during ‘The Eras Tour,’ on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Not to mention she’s planning on attending the Grammys on Feb. 4 and her four-concert run in Tokyo starts on Feb. 7. It’s going to be a busy week for Swift.