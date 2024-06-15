RCMP arrests man for 3D-printing guns and hate speech against Jewish people

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say they have arrested a Quebec man for 3D-printing a firearm and hate speech.

A release issued Friday says police seized a significant quantity of 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to Pascal Tribout, 37, of Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, in Quebec’s Laurentians region on Thursday.

Authorities say Tribout also allegedly shared hateful antisemitic comments toward Jewish people on the social messaging app Telegram.

View image in full screen Police say they seized 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to a Quebec man who also allegedly posted hateful antisemitic comments on the social messaging app Telegram. RCMP

“Additionally, Mr. Tribout is alleged to have possessed and shared computer data that could be used to manufacture firearms with a 3D printer, which is also illegal,” the RCMP release says.

Story continues below advertisement

Tribout is facing charges related to weapons trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, wilful promotion of hatred, possession of a prohibited device, and possession and distribution of data that pertain to firearms and that are capable of being used with a 3D printer for the purpose of manufacturing.

He remains in custody pending further proceedings.