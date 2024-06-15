Menu

Crime

RCMP arrests man for 3D-printing guns and hate speech against Jewish people

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, CIJA condemn gunfire at Montreal Jewish school'
Trudeau, CIJA condemn gunfire at Montreal Jewish school
RELATED: Trudeau, CIJA condemn gunfire at Montreal Jewish school – May 30, 2024
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say they have arrested a Quebec man for 3D-printing a firearm and hate speech.

A release issued Friday says police seized a significant quantity of 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to Pascal Tribout, 37, of Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, in Quebec’s Laurentians region on Thursday.

Authorities say Tribout also allegedly shared hateful antisemitic comments toward Jewish people on the social messaging app Telegram.

Police say they seized 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to a Quebec man who also allegedly posted hateful antisemitic comments on the social messaging app Telegram. View image in full screen
Police say they seized 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to a Quebec man who also allegedly posted hateful antisemitic comments on the social messaging app Telegram. RCMP

“Additionally, Mr. Tribout is alleged to have possessed and shared computer data that could be used to manufacture firearms with a 3D printer, which is also illegal,” the RCMP release says.

Story continues below advertisement

Tribout is facing charges related to weapons trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, wilful promotion of hatred, possession of a prohibited device, and possession and distribution of data that pertain to firearms and that are capable of being used with a 3D printer for the purpose of manufacturing.

He remains in custody pending further proceedings.

More on Crime
